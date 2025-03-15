New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has expressed her thoughts on the upcoming ODI World Cup later this year, emphasizing the importance of preparation.

"We want as much intel as possible before playing the game. It is back in everyone's mind that the World Cup is coming up later this year," she said.

Sutherland, known for her powerful performances, made her international debut in early 2020 after impressing at the domestic level for Victoria and the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL. She played a key role in the 2024 Test match against South Africa at the WACA, scoring an exceptional 210 runs and taking five wickets.

When asked about the challenge of playing in the Women's Premier League (WPL) compared to the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Sutherland noted a cultural contrast between Indian and Australian domestic players.

"Culturally, there's a significant difference with the Indian local players. I've really enjoyed spending time and getting to know [them]; that's a pretty cool part of playing the WPL. The WBBL has gone for ten years now. I think domestic players [there] are probably a bit more experienced. I think they have a certain level of calmness about them, which I think the Indian players will keep improving on, given the amount of cricket the Aussie girls have played at that professional level. I think the more you play, the better you get in different pressure situations," Sutherland said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

When asked about any new variations she is working on, Sutherland remained tight-lipped.

"Not that I'm willing to reveal. I'm always working on different things, but that's for everyone to see on the field," she said with a smile.

On comparing the atmosphere at Chinnaswamy Stadium with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), she acknowledged the intensity of Indian crowds. "Not intimidated. I think you're going to embrace it. It's definitely part of the game, particularly in India. They're probably louder than 86,000 at the G. They put up pretty good competition for that in terms of noise, but atmosphere-wise, it's pretty hard to go past the MCG final," she said.

Speaking about the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Sutherland highlighted the challenge of adapting to different venues. "The key part of a World Cup is you're moving around changing venues. You want to get as much intel as possible before playing the game. I think it'd be at the back of everyone's minds that the World Cup is coming up," she said.

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be the 13th installment of the Women's Cricket World Cup. It is planned to take place in India, marking their fourth hosting after the editions in 1978, 1997, and 2013. This will be the final occasion that the tournament will feature eight teams. Australia, the defending champions, secured their seventh title in 2022. (ANI)

