London [UK], July 19 (ANI): England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt believes that her team's performances this summer would "bring some pride" if they were to win the Women's Ashes series against Australia.

On Sunday during the penultimate ODI of the series, the 30-year-old nearly led her team to another nail-biting victory with 111 not out off 99 balls, but Australia won by three runs to retain the trophy.

The visitors would benefit much from a victory in the series' final one-day match on Tuesday in Taunton, and Sciver-Brunt agrees.

"It would definitely be (consolation for not winning the Ashes) and another series win would certainly have a nice ring to it. The way we've gone about things has been positive and our mindset doesn't change too much from that. To potentially get another series win against them would be huge," Nat Sciver-Brunt was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Sciver-Brunt thinks the series has had a significant impact on women's cricket in England.

"It's the first time we've played at big grounds and there has been a new strategy of going about marketing. It has been a bit of a game-changer," she said.

"Hopefully that can continue when it's not such a big series on the line and we can draw that same excitement about our team and the way we play, not just depending on the opponent," she added.

Her heroics on Sunday almost kept England's hopes alive.

Sciver-Brunt claims that the margins are smaller: "We're not that far apart but on the pressure moments they've got the edge on us a little bit" - and thinks England has exceeded popular expectations, if not their own, by making the series such a tight affair.

"I'm not really sure it's sunk in for me yet. When you get a good score and end up on the losing side it's a bit of a weird feeling, you're not really sure how to respond to it. I looked up at the scoreboard and suddenly I was on 40. It felt like it was just happening, I wasn't focused on the score or anything like that," the all-rounder explained," Sciver-Brunt said of that fabulous knock. (ANI)

