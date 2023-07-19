The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is the ninth edition of the tournament and will be held jointly by Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA WWC 2023 begins from July 20 onwards and will feature 32 teams. The final of the quadrennial Women's football tournament will be played on August 20. For the first time, the FIFA Women's World Cup will be hosted by two nations. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for all the information on FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 live telecast channel in India, apart from live streaming online options. Football Fans Buzz About Women’s World Cup 2023 Ad Featuring Kylian Mbappe but With a Twist (Watch Video).

The FIFA WWC 2023 will be held across nine cities. In Australia, the matches will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. Auckland, Dunedin, Hamilton and Wellington will host the matches in New Zealand. the teams have been divided into eight groups, with each pool comprising of four teams. United States come into the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2019 edition.

How To Watch Live Telecast of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on TV in India?

In a good news for football fans in India, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be telecast live in India. DD Sports has acquired the broadcast rights of FIFA WWC 2023 match in India and will telecast the games live. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 : For the First Time, Every Player Will Be Paid at Least $30K.

How To Watch Live Streaming of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Online in India?

While DD Sports will provide the live telecast of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the live streaming online of the football tournament will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's app and official website to catch the FIFA WWC 2023 live streaming online. However, users will have to pay for the Women's Football World Cup 2023 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).