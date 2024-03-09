Mangaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Antonio Morillo of Spain and compatriot Esperanza Barreras bagged the top honours in the men's and women's sections respectively in the Open Long Distance Technical SUP race on the second day of the inaugural India Paddle Festival here on Saturday.

Morillo finished first with a time of 56:59 minutes while second placed Christian Andersen of Denmark fell short by just a second and a half (57:00.151 minutes).

Top seed Fernando Perez finished third with a time of 57:28 minutes, while national champion Sekar Patchai finished fifth at 1:01:06 hrs.

In the women's section, world no. 2, Barreras walked away with the winner's trophy with a timing of 59:38 minutes.

Thailand's Irin N finished second at 1:05:23 hrs, while Bianca Toncelli from Italy finished third after clocking 1:08:21 hrs.

