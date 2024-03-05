Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 on Tuesday at the Luhnu Cricket Stadium at Bilaspur, in his native Lok Sabha constituency--Hamirpur.

India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "We have to take up sports to not only keep ourselves physically and mentally healthy but put more energy into nation-building."

"By organising the MP Khel Mahakumbh for the youth, I have discharged one of my responsibilities that came with being the representative of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency," the Union Minister added.

Speaking on the previous editions of the MP Khel Mahakumbh, the Union Minister said as many as 40,000 athletes participated in the first edition of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh while 45,000 aspiring sportspersons took part in the second edition of the event.

In its third edition this year, the event hopes to draw 75,000 participants, the Union Minister informed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 'Khelega India toh Khilega India' (PM Modi says when countrymen take up sports and excel in them, the country will blossom)," he added.

"MP Khel Mahakumbh has become the biggest platform for athletes in my constituency to showcase their talents. After two successful editions, the grand inauguration of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 took place today at Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur in the presence of distinguished stars from the cricket world--Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and others," Thakur said.

After the inauguration of the event, the Union Minister kitted up for a spot of cricket, facing Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who took turns to bowl at him.

Thakur demonstrated his batting skills as the two legends of Indian cricket rolled their arms over.

The Union Minister took to his social media platform to post, "Swung for the fences and had a blast with Hitman @ImRo45 and The Wall Rahul Dravid at the grand opening of #SansadKhelMahakumbh 3.0 at Luhnu Cricket Stadium, Bilaspur. Truly a game to remember." (ANI)

