Montmelo (Spain), May 31 (AP) Barcelona may be quickly approaching its end as a Formula 1 city after more than three decades of racing in northeastern Spain.

The grand prix is under contract through next year, but the addition of a race in Madrid also in 2026 has put a bullseye on the event that has been held near Barcelona since 1991.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

F1 has trended toward adding urban and temporary circuits, which offer spectators the services and attractions of a city and are not difficult to get to. That push was behind the announcement last year that Spain's capital would get its own race on a temporary circuit.

Miquel Sàmper, who is president of the largely publicly-owned Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the regional minister for business and labor for Catalonia, visited the paddock ahead qualifying for the Spanish GP on Saturday. He told reporters that negotiations were ongoing with F1 to keep the race on the calendar in 2027 but they would take maximum discretion and, most importantly, time, just like “the best cooking.”

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Fraser Forster and Sergio Reguilon's Departure, Timo Werner Returns to RB Leipzig.

“This will only go well if we are discrete,” Sàmper said. “There are lots of possible options, and that is making this take longer. We are analyzing each and every one for its pros and cons, and keeping in mind the circumstances: there are more and more countries that want grand prixs.”

Two races for Spain?F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said during the presentation of the Madrid event in January 2024 that that the arrival of new race wouldn't rule out keeping the Barcelona event on the calendar.

Spain did briefly host two races when it had the European Grand Prix on a street circuit in Valencia from 2008-12.

But Italy appears set to lose Imola, leaving it just the Monza race, as F1 expands in the United States, where it now holds three races, and seeks out new fans beyond the already tapped-out European market.

When asked by The Associated Press if F1 had slammed the hood on the possibility of having two races in Spain, Sàmper said he couldn't comment.

The Madrid race will become the Spanish Grand Prix, meaning that next year's race in Catalonia will have to get a new name. Sàmper said that is still being talked about with F1 as well.

Drivers defend BarcelonaFernando Alonso made an impassioned defense of Barcelona on Thursday, going so far as to predict that it would stay on the calendar.

“It's good to have new countries as well that Formula 1 has moved to in the last decade. But at the same time, we need to keep some traditional circuits where the history of Formula 1 has been written and made,” the Spanish two-time champion said.

Those bits of F1 history include a memorable duel between Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna as they jousted side by side down pitlane during the first Barcelona race. And for modern fans, current F1 champion Max Verstappen became the youngest race winner at age 18 on this track.

“For F1 in general," Verstappen said this week, “it would be a bit of a loss, of course, if this track goes.”

The circuit is considered a good standard track with high-speed and medium-speed turns. It has been regularly used for winter testing as well.

The thinking goes: if your car performs here, it should perform well in most fixed tracks. Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton both won six times on this circuit as they amassed world titles.

Hamilton agreed it is a “classic” race, while adding it would be difficult for Madrid to build a better track.

“Building a new circuit is hit or miss, and 95% of the time it is worse,” Hamilton said. “But as long as we have a good as circuit then it is OK.”

Things to improveThe 4.66-kilometer (2.89-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya layout is not conducive to overtaking. The best chance trailing drivers have is usually at the very start on the long run to the first turn.

Officials have invested in recent years to improve facilities, but it still is difficult to get to despite being located on a hill above the working-class town of Montmelo some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Barcelona. Roads and commuter trains are overwhelmed by the more than 100,000 fans who come on race day.

So next year could be the swan song for F1 in Montmelo. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)