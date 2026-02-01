Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship 2026 was concluded successfully at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) under the Mission Olympics Wing of the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, on Saturday, marking another significant milestone in India's competitive rowing ecosystem.

The championship, conducted from January 27 to 31, witnessed high-intensity competition, elite athletic performances, and exemplary organisational conduct.

Also Read | Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Lt Gen Vipul Singhal, Deputy Chief of Army Staff; Lt Gen Vikas Rohella, Engineer-in-Chief; senior Indian Army officials; and eminent civil dignitaries, including Balaji Maradapa, President of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI).

The event saw participation from States and Services teams. A major highlight of the event was the Para Single Scull competition, which stood as a powerful symbol of resilience, inclusivity and the indomitable spirit of sport.

Also Read | India Beat New Zealand by 46 Runs in IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026; Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan Shine as Men in Blue Clinch Series 4-1.

In the overall standings, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) clinched first position, while the Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) secured second position. Notably, medal-winning crews from both SSCB and ASCB comprised rowers trained at the Army Rowing Node, underscoring ARN's role as a cradle of elite Indian rowing and a key pillar of the Mission Olympics vision, the release noted.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander commended the ARN and CME for the exemplary conduct of the championship and reiterated the Indian Army's enduring commitment to nurturing world-class sportspersons and strengthening India's presence at national and international sporting arenas.

The official X account of the Southern Command Indian Army also shared the event with a post, stating, "The 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship-2026 concluded on a high note at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) under the Mission Olympics Wing, College of Military Engineering (CME), #Pune, marking another landmark in India's rowing journey and the national sports ecosystem..."

https://x.com/IaSouthern/status/2017575607614288201?s=20

The post went on to mention participation from different states, sharing highlights from the event.

"...The championship witnessed wide participation from States and Services teams, reflecting the depth and competitiveness of Indian rowing. A major highlight was the Para Single Scull event, exemplifying resilience, inclusivity, and the indomitable spirit of competitive sport. The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) clinched 1st position, while the Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) secured 2nd position. The Army Commander commended ARN and CME for the exemplary conduct of the championship and reaffirmed the Indian Army's enduring commitment to nurturing world-class sportsmen, enabling excellence in national and international arenas. " the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)