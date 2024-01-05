Tawang, Jan 5 (PTI) Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will host the northeast's biggest kayaking tournament next month in the fast-flowing Tawang Chu river, which is joined by two rivers from Tibet before flowing through Bhutan and finally merging with the Brahmaputra.

Beginning February 5, the kayaking event, 'Tawangchu Tides', will take the participants through six days of heart-pounding thrills as they navigate the Tawang Chu river's Class 5 rapids, according to a release issued by the organiser.

The strategically significant Tawang is located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet above sea level and close to the border with China.

The historic and picturesque town is also known for its stunning landscapes and spiritual heritage.

It is the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso and is home to one of Asia's oldest monasteries which was founded in 1680.

As many as 130 kayakers from across the world are expected to join the event.

"Immerse yourself in an unforgettable adventure amidst stunning Himalayan landscapes, experiencing the thrill of each day's new kayaking conquests!

"Experience the camaraderie of a global community, sharing a common love for adventure and conquering the Tawangchu river's thrilling rapids together," the release said.

There will be nine competition categories to test every kayaker's skill and style.

"From speed demons to technical wizards, find your niche and showcase your prowess in this diverse array of thrilling challenges," the release said.

The organisers said the participants will be provided with top-class tent accommodations equipped with electricity supply, warm food and clean toilets.

Tawang Chu is the main river of Tawang. The entire district is known as the basin of Tawang Chu.

Two fast-flowing rivers from Tibet, Tsona Chu and Nyamjang Chu, and several streams join Tawang Chu in the district. The combined river flows west into Bhutan from where it enters Assam as river Manas and later merges with the Brahmaputra.

