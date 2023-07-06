Itanagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh will host the 5th Junior Boy's National Boxing championship from July 9 to 14, at Don Bosco College ground here.

The Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) expressed its gratitude to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for granting them the opportunity to organise the national event, marking a significant milestone for the state.

Also Read | Bas De Leede Stars As Netherlands Seal ICC World Cup 2023 Spot With Crucial Super Six Victory Over Scotland.

AABA general secretary Teli Kahi while highlighting the importance of the event said that it is the first national-level tournament in the northeastern state.

AABA vice president Biri Chattum emphasized that the positive impact the championship will have on the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | SA20 Franchises Announce List of Retained and Pre-Signed Players for 2024 Season; Moeen Ali to Represent Jo’burg Super Kings.

Over 500 boxers from 26 states will participate in the event.

The tournament would not only showcase the skills and talents of young boxers from across the country but would also serve as a platform for the exchange of culture and ideas among the participants.

The local organizing committee, spearheaded by the AABA, has expressed its readiness to welcome the players and officials from all states.

Earlier on Thursday Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Arunachal Olympic Association Secretary General Bamang Tago and others, handed over the Boxing Sandos to Team Arunachal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)