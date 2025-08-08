Canberra [Australia], August 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a 15-player squad for the men's U19 series against India, featuring three 50-over matches and two four-day matches in Brisbane and Mackay from September 21 to October 10.

Two indian origin budding cricketers from Victoria and NSW, Aryan Sharma and Yash Deshmukh, respectively, have been named in the Australia U19 men's squad, as per a press release from Cricket Australia. The squad was chosen by the youth selection panel in collaboration with state talent managers. Following the series, players will return to their states and territories to continue preparations for the upcoming season.

This series is part of Cricket Australia's long-term player development strategy, offering young players the chance to gain international experience in white-ball and red-ball formats. It forms part of the preparation for a two-year-long ICC U19 World Cup cycle, with the tournament scheduled for January 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The cycle has so far included a camp at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, an Australia U19 tour to India, and a specialised spin/batting training camp in India. The matches mark the first appointment for former Australian coach Tim Nielsen as head coach of the national U19 squad, bringing a wealth of experience at the international level, which will be invaluable in guiding Australia's next generation of cricketers. The National Under-19 male championships will be held in December, after which the final squad for the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026 will be selected. Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said as quoted by Cricket Australia press release, "We're excited to continue our preparation for the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup cycle, with an exciting squad of emerging players. This series against India provides a valuable opportunity for our young players to experience international cricket in white-ball and red-ball formats and to test themselves against a high-quality opponent. The multi-format tour is designed to challenge players to adapt and grow, while also giving selectors and coaches meaningful insights ahead of the National U19 Championships in December."

"We're also thrilled to welcome Tim Nielsen as Head Coach of the National U19 squad. His extensive international experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring Australia's next generation of cricketers. Strengthening our pathway programs remains a key priority for Australian Cricket, and we're committed to creating more opportunities for our most promising players to develop at domestic and international levels," Sonya Thompson added.

Australia Under 19 Squad: Simon Budge (WA/Melville CC), Alex Turner (VIC/Prahran CC), Steve Hogan (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe District CC), Will Malajczuk (WA/Subiaco Floreat CC), Yash Deshmukh (NSW/Fairfield Liverpool CC), Tom Hogan (ACT/Ginninderra CC), Aryan Sharma (VIC/Carlton CC), John James (NSW/Northern Districts CC), Hayden Schiller (SA/Northern Districts CC), Charles Lachmund (QLD/Western Districts CC), Ben Gordon (QLD/Sunshine Coast Scorchers), Will Byrom (NSW/Northern Districts CC), Kasey Barton (NSW/Sutherland CC), Alex Lee Young (NSW/Mosman CC), and Jayden Draper (QLD/Valley District Cricket Club).

Reserves: Zed Hollick (WA/Scarborough CC), Tom Paddington (VIC/St Kilda CC) and Julian Osborne (NSW/Manly Warringah CC). (ANI)

