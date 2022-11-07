Texas [US], November 7 (ANI): Aryna Sabalenka stunned World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in their two-hour and seven-minute semifinal clash to reach the last match of the WTA Finals on Sunday.

Sabalenka triumphed in her tour-leading 28th three-set match of this season to reach her third final of the year.

Also Read | FIH Pro League 2022-23: Goalkeeper Kishan Bahadur Pathak Stars As India Clinch Shootout Win Over Spain.

With their semifinal victories, both Sabalenka and Garcia will finish the year inside the Top 5.

After saving two break points in the first game, Sabalenka took control with two early breaks for 4-1. She proceeded to the one-set lead from there, transforming three of her five break points.

Also Read | Holger Rune Makes Stunning Comeback To Beat Novak Djokovic, Wins Paris Masters 2022 Title.

In the second set, Swiatek levelled the match with a backhand winner down the line on her first set point.

But Sabalenka recovered control in the third set with enthusiasm. She went up an early break, using a powerful forehand to lead 3-1. Sabalenka cruised from there, hitting off huge shots on the last two points to notch the big upset.

Meanwhile, continuing her great form, No.6 seed Caroline Garcia swept into the last match of the WTA Finals with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 victory over No.5 Maria Sakkari on Sunday.

Garcia will face Aryna Sabalenka in the last match of the WTA Finals on Monday at Dickies Arena.

"Yesterday, I was a little bit tired - nothing unusual after such a big match. This morning, obviously the legs were a bit heavy, but I was just so excited, the emotion and the win yesterday to be playing a semifinal today of the WTA Finals," WTA.com quoted Garcia as saying in her on-court interview.

"I was feeling very pumped. This morning I talked to my physio [Laura Legoupil] and I said, `I hope it's going to last long enough to go to the match," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)