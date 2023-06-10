New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Cricket's oldest rivalry, the Ashes, is going to kick start on June 16 and all are keen to witness an action-paced summer of cricket in England.

With Australia having won the previous Ashes series at home in the 2021-22 season, beating their arch-rivals 4-0, England will be aiming to avenge their loss in their home territory. Australia will also be aiming to win their first Ashes series in England in over 20 years.

Players, who turn in outstanding performances in the coveted red-ball series, are treated as heroes by their respective countries. Here are the top 10 run scorers in Ashes history;

Sir Donald Bradman (Australia)

Don Bradman has most runs in the Ashes. He has scored 5,028 runs at an average of 89.50 in 37 games, scoring 19 centuries and 12 fifties, with a top score of 334.

Jack Hobbs (England)

England's Jack Hobbs is the second-highest run-getter in Ashes. In 41 matches, he scored 3,636 runs at an average of 54.26. He has 12 centuries and 15 fifties, with the best score of 187.

Allan Border (Australia)

At the third position is Australia's Allan Border. In 42 matches, he has scored 3,222 runs at an average of 55.55. He has a total of seven centuries and 19 fifties, with a best score of 200*.

Steve Waugh (Australia)

Steve Waugh, another Australian who ranks among the highest Ashes scorers, tasted success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Waugh scored 3173 runs in 45 games at an average of 58.75, including 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Steve Smith (Australia)

The present great, Steve Smith, is also on the list of the top 10 Ashes run scorers. Smith has played in 32 Ashes Tests, scoring 3044 runs. He has 11 hundreds and 11 half-centuries in The Ashes, averaging 59.68.

David Gower (England)

David Gower played from 1978 to 1991, scoring 3037 runs in 38 matches at an average of 46.01. He scored nine centuries and 11 fifties, with his highest being 215.

Wally Hammond (England)

He scored 2852 in Ashes Tests for England at an average of 51.85 in 33 matches. He smashed nine centuries and seven half-centuries in Ashes fixtures.

Herbert Sutcliffe (England)

Herbert Sutcliffe had produced impressive performances throughout his Ashes career. He smashed 2741 runs at an average of 66.85 in 27 Ashes Tests. He had eight centuries and sixteen fifties to his credit.

Clem Hill (Australia)

Clem Hill, who played for England from 1896-1912, scored 2660 runs at an average of 35.46. He had four hundreds and 16 fifties to his credit.

John Edrich (England)

John Edrich, a former England opener, is ranked 10th all-time in terms of runs scored in The Ashes. Edrich scored 2644 runs at an average of 48, including 7 centuries and 13 half-centuries. (ANI)

