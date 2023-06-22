London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Australian great Ricky Ponting doesn't believe that England are being entirely truthful about their entertainment over results ethos against visitors in the first

After the defeat, England captain Ben Stokes put up a brave face, claiming he would continue to his style and that losing in such a manner was always a risk for a squad that isn't "results-driven."

"I've heard them say that before, that they're not 'results driven', but I don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series, this is the biggest challenge that Ben Stokes has had in his career as a captain," Ponting told ICC.

"I'm not copping that. I mean, if they're not results driven, they wouldn't be disappointed at all about losing. And it seemed to me last night, and he said it, that all his players were in pieces at the end of that game. So that means to me that they do care about losing, and you should," he added.

"Winning Test matches is not an easy thing to do, and winning an Ashes Test is not easy. You don't want to be giving good cricket teams opportunities back into a game of Ashes cricket when you're in control of the game. England were in control of the game late on day one. So, England presented Australia with an opportunity and Australia made the most of it," the former Australia captain said.

The second Ashes Test will start at Lord's on Wednesday 28 June, with Australia 1-0 up in the series and temporarily sitting atop the new ICC World Test Championship standings, albeit after just one game has been played.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's resilient effort at the crease defied top-class bowling to score a thrilling first Test match victory in the first match of the Ashes series against England.

Australia won by two wickets in a match that seemed evenly poised at various stages.

