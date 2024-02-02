Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin attracted a lot of attention in the social media space when he rushed to have a chat with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus at stumps on day one of the second Test against England here on Friday.

Ashwin, who was batting alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at close, was quite animated during the conversation with Erasmus.

Also Read | PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel Advocates Olympics without ‘Performance Enhancement Drugs Test’; Backs Enhanced Games Project.

Apparently, the experienced Zimbabwean umpire was trying to remind Ashwin, who was trying to have an extended chat with Jaiswal, about the time as the day's proceedings was getting to a close.

India scored 336 for six at stumps with Jaiswal making an unbeaten 179. With four England spinners in operation, 93 overs were bowled on the day.

Also Read | SL vs AFG One-Off Test 2024: Sri Lanka Reaches 80-0 at Stumps on 1st Day in Reply to Afghanistan’s 198 All out.

Debutant Rajat Patidar was asked about Ashwin's conversation with the umpire in the post-day media interaction but the debutant did not know what transpired between the two.

“I don't know what the conversation was about,” said Patidar, who made 32 off 72 balls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)