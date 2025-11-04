New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday the outcomes of several Code of Conduct proceedings arising from matches played during the ICC Asia Cup 2025.

The hearings were conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees following incidents in the matches between India and Pakistan on September 14, 21 and 28.

There were many breaches on September 14, during the India vs Pakistan match.

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Suryakumar Yadav, India's skipper, was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points, ICC said.

Sahibzada Farhan, the Pakistan opener, was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point.

His teammate Haris Rauf was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points.

On September 21, during the Super Four clash between these two sides, a development happened.

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft, Team India seamer Arshdeep Singh was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed.

During the final on September 28, these two teams collided again, where India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan's Haris Rauf came under the scanner.

Jasprit Bumrah accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.

This takes Rauf's total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC's disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan's ODI games against South Africa on November 4 and 6. (ANI)

