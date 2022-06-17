New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India's Ashok booked a berth for the postponed Hangzhou Asian Para Games after claiming two gold and two bronze medals at the ongoing 2022 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships in Pyeongtaek on Friday.

Ashok came out with a consistent show, clearing the bar in all three rounds to lift 150kg, 168kg and 173kg for a total score of 491kg to take the gold medal (total score) in men's under 65kg.

Also Read | T20 Blast Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details Of Vitality Blast 2022 On TV In India.

He took the gold medals in Total Score - Open and Asian categories.

In the Individual event, the Haryana-based powerlifter took the bronze medal with his best lift of 173kg, behind China's Yi Jou (196kg) and Iran's Amir Jafari Arangeh (195kg).

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Jou and Arangeh claimed the silver and bronze for Total Score, with 390 and 382 aggregate scores respectively.

By virtue of his performance, Ashok made the cut for the Asian Para Games, which is postponed until 2023. He is also likely to make the cut for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

"This is a proud moment for me. I have waited and worked hard for the medals," he told the Paralympic Committee of India.

The 33-year-old had a poor finish in the last two events, the recent one being the Tbilisi 2021 World Championships where he had fault lifts.

"Coming into the competition, I was a little nervous as I didn't have good results in the last two championships. And that's why we decided to start with just 150kg and raise the weight.

"In my training I have managed to lift 190kg. I hope I can get a better record for myself at the Asian Para Games.

"My next target is the Asian Para Games."

Mathew grabs 4 Gold in Masters event

============================

On Thursday, Joby Mathew claimed the first gold medals for India in the Pyeongtaek 2022 Championships, in the Masters Open and Asian categories in men's under 59kg event.

He claimed two gold medals for his efforts of 148kg in Best lift category (Open and Asian), while he claimed the other two gold in Total Score of 288kg in both Open and Asian categories.

He also qualified for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games with his effort.

Among other powerlifters, Bhawana Sharma and Ramubhai Babubhai Bambhava faltered in their respective events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)