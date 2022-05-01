Manila [Philippines], May 1 (ANI): Lee Zii Jia defeated Jonatan Christie to claim the men's title at the Asian Badminton Championships 2022 in Manila on Sunday.

Malaysia's Lee won the men's singles final 21-17, 23-21 over his Indonesian rival.

Wang Zhi Yi lit the fuse earlier on finals day, by claiming the women's singles title despite losing the first set to Akane Yamaguchi. The 22-year-old Wang of China won 15-21, 21-13, 21-19 in an hour and eighteen minutes.

Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan from Indonesia overcame the Malaysian duo Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik in straight games to win 23-21, 21-10 in 29 minutes.

There was more joy for China in the women's doubles final as Chen Qing Chen / Jia Yi Fan are crowned Asian champs after a dominant 21-11, 21-15 win over Japan's Iwanaga Rin and Nakanishi Kie. The match was over in 44 minutes.

Zheng Si Wei / Huang Ya Qiong came out on top of an all-Chinese mixed doubles final against Huang Dong Ping and Wang Yi Lyu, Zheng and Huang were in complete control winning 21-17, 21-8 in 37 minutes. (ANI)

