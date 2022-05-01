AC Milan will look to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table when they take on Fiorentina in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on May 01, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News Update: Arthur Melo Back on Gunners' Radar.

AC Milan are undefeated in their last five league games and head into this game on the back of consecutive wins. They will be aiming to continue hat run and extend their lead over rivals Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are involved in a race for European places and will be aiming for all three points.

When is AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Fiorentina match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on May 01, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Fiorentina match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Fiorentina match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

