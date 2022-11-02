Amman [Jordan], November 2 (ANI): Indian boxer Hussamuddin on Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinal of the Asian Boxing Championship being held in Amman, Jordan after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Seiitbek Uulu in his round of 16 match of 57 kg (Featherweight) category.

Hussamuddin defeated his opponent 3-2 in a closely contested match. He will now face Pakistan's Ilyas Hussain in the quarter-final.

"QF SPOT! Keep it up @Hussamboxer #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a tweet.

More action awaits boxing fans as Sparsh Kumar will take on Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in his round of 16 match of the 51 kg (Flyweight) category tonight.

Earlier, Sparsh had defeated Kyrgyzstan's Diushebaev Nurzhigit in his round of 32 match in the 51 kg category on Tuesday.

He defeated Nurzhigit by 5-0.

The event will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com):Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

