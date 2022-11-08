Amman [Jordan], November 8 (ANI): Boxer Narender added to India's glory at the Asian Boxing Championships after winning his quarter-final match, assuring the country of its twelfth medal at the competition.

In the men's +92kg event, Narender put up a dominant display to defeat Iman Ramezanpourdelavar of Iran with ease 5-0 to secure India's 12th medal at the competition.

In the men's 75kg division, Sumit defeated Thailand's Borworn Kadamduan 3-2 to secure a place in the semi-finals of the coveted competition as per the Olympics website.

After losing their quarterfinal matches, the other three boxers competing on Monday were unable to advance to the last four.

Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan, who won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, defeated Sachin, who was fighting in the men's 71kg division, 4-1.

In contrast, Uzbekistan's Aslonov Odiljon blanked Lakshya 5-0 in the men's 80kg division.

India squad (as per Olympics.com):

Naveen Kumar, competing in the men's 92kg division, was eliminated early after suffering a 5-0 defeat to Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay.

Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75 kg), bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, and Parveen (women's 63 kg), bronze medalist at the world championships, are two of the seven Indian women boxers who will compete in their semi-finals on Wednesday.

Minakshi (52 kg) and Preeti (57 kg), both debutants, will compete alongside Ankushita Boro (66 kg), Saweety Boora (women's 81 kg), and Alfiya (women's +81 kg). On Thursday, the men's semifinals will take place.

India won 15 medals at the last continental competition, including two golds, five silvers, and eight bronze.

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

