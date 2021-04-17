New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): World number one in the 65kg weight category, Bajrang Punia on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships after pulling out of the final due to an injury.

Bajrang did not walk out for the final and as a result, Japan's Takuto Otoguro retained his Asian Championship crown.

"#TOPSAthlete@BajrangPunia finishes his campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships with a silver medal in the Men's 65 kg. He did not play the final against Japan's Takuto Otuguro. #wrestling," SAI Media tweeted.

Earlier, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty. Dahiya retained his title in the 57kg weight category after he defeated Iran's Alireza Sarlak 9-4 on Saturday.

On Friday, Vinesh Phogat won her maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championships after beating her rival Taipei's Meng Hsuan Hsieh in the final.

The Olympic-bound wrestler had previously clinched three silver and four bronze medals and this is Vinesh's third gold in three tournaments since her return in March. (ANI)

