Greater Noida, Mar 21 (PTI) Five Assam boxers and a coach defied their state unit's directive and made it to the Women's National Boxing Championships even as teams from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh boycotted the tournament that began here on Friday.

The event has already turned into a battleground after infighting within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) ahead of its elections.

Also Read | What Happens if KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Kolkata?.

Office-bearers of several member state associations have barred their boxers from competing at the SAI-sanctioned event, which has already been postponed multiple times since last year.

Among them is Assam, which has forced its boxers, including Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, to skip the event.

Also Read | RCB’s Poor IPL Record or ‘Comedian’ Harshita’s Poor Comic Timing in ‘Fun Friday at Office’ Skit Video, What Would You Like To Forget?.

However, the Assam Olympic Association stepped in, sending a six-member team, including five boxers.

"It is the matter of the boxers' life. In Assam, it was in the paper and electronic media everywhere that the secretary has asked not to come here," Assam coach Diganta Nath, who travelled with the team, told PTI.

Originally, Assam had registered nine boxers, including Borgohain, before pulling out. The five boxers who are competing here were not on the original list but now have the opportunity to make it to the national camp.

The top three boxers from each weight category at this championships will proceed to the national camp.

The pressure was not limited to Assam as another Northeastern state's boxers and officials were also forced to stay away.

"The President (of the state unit) asked us several times not to come here because of the elections. I told him please don't spoil the boxers' future. Their entire year will be wasted," an official from the state said.

"The president said he is powerless as he is also being pressured," he added.

The Boxing Federation of India has stepped in to cover the cost of travel and accommodation of these boxers.

Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, two-time World champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympians Sarita Devi and Manoj Kumar were present on day 1 of the event to cheer the boxers.

In the ring, reigning lightflyweight (48-50kg) champion Anamika Hooda began her title defence knocking out Sikkim's Prava Gajneer in Round 2.

In other key bouts of the day, Devika Ghorpade of Maharashtra claimed a unanimous victory over Poonam Bisht of All India Police (AIP) in the 48-51kg category, displaying technical superiority across all rounds.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Tamanna delivered an equally dominant performance, securing a knockout win in Round 2 against Kerala's Nissy Laissy Thampy, joining Anamika in advancing to the next stage.

The closely contested 48-51kg clash between Uttarakhand's Shobha Kohli and Punjab's Ekta Saroj ended in a 4-1 split decision in favour of the former, who managed to edge out her opponent with superior ring control.

In the 54-57kg category, Haryana's Priya overpowered Preeti (AIP) with a unanimous verdict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)