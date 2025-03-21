What could be worse for an RCB fan than being constantly reminded of their team’s lack of an IPL trophy? Since the tournament’s inception in 2007, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have yet to clinch their maiden title—a reality that makes the infamous slogan "Ee Sala Cup Namde" feel like a cruel joke after 17 long seasons. Cricket lovers discuss new "RCB funny memes" more than the RCB team's achievements!

But wait, is there anything more painful than this relentless reminder? Think. Think again. The answer lies in a video by self-proclaimed stand-up comedian Harshita, who has once again unleashed her brand of “komedy” upon unsuspecting netizens. In her latest skit, ‘Fun Friday at Office,’ she took jabs at RCB in a way that was, well… excruciating. I am not even an RCB fan, but the level of pain this video has inflicted has me wincing at the "JOKES"! Comedian Harshita Jain Goes Viral for Her Unfunny Jokes: PJs So Bad You Can’t Help but Laugh As Netizens Call Her ‘Safest Person To Get Arrested for Joke’ (Watch Videos).

While Harshita remained committed to her comedic style, the comments section had its own punchlines, with one user remarking, “Keep going!! And don’t come back.” Another brutally honest take read, “Didi, please quit comedy.”

Watch Stand-Up Comedian Harshita's Latest Skit on RCB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshita (@harshita1130)

Now that you’ve endured this “hilarious” spectacle, what would you rather erase from memory—RCB’s history of heartbreaks or Harshita’s attempt at humour? Like Neo, you now face a choice. I, as your Morpheus, present you with two pills: one to forget RCB’s struggles and the other to wipe out this skit from existence. Which will it be?

