Will rain play spoilsport in the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2025? What happens if the KKR vs RCB contest is washed out due to rain? These are questions that several fans might have on their minds as rain disrupted practice for both teams at Eden Gardens on the eve of the season opener. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a mouth-watering showdown which offers fans the opportunity to watch some of the biggest stars in action. Prior to the KKR vs RCB clash, a grand opening ceremony is also scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens.

The Indian Met Department had issued an 'orange alert' update for Kolkata and predicted that the city of joy would be hit by thunderstorms till March 22. Fans would dearly hope for the rain clouds to stay away so that they can enjoy a full game between two quality sides at Eden Gardens. KKR and RCB will have new captains in charge in IPL 2025. Ajinkya Rahane was named captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and he will have a massive responsibility on his shoulders as he aims at having the franchise successfully defend the title. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar took over as the new RCB captain and he will look to get his stint as leader underway with a win. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

What Happens if KKR vs RCB Clash is Washed Out Due to Rain in Kolkata?

So what will happen if the KKR vs RCB match is washed out due to rain? It would undoubtedly be pretty unfortunate for the massive number of fans who are expected to be in attendance at the Eden Gardens and also those watching from home. A washout is also the last thing both teams would want. In case rain plays spoilsport and the KKR vs RCB contest is washed out, both teams will share one point each. While this is just the start of the season, the teams would not mind sharing points. However, if the situation had been different with, say, the playoffs nearing, such a washout could have had implications on the fate of both sides.

