Birmingham [UK], September 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Aston Villa have signed Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made over 120 league appearances for Forest initially as a right-sided attacker and more recently as a right-back.

He enjoyed an outstanding 2019/20 season, winning Forest's Player of the Year Award. Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest just failed to make the Championship play-offs.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England's brightest young prospects."

"He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back," he added.

The 2020-21 season of the Premier League will commence from September 12 with Arsenal taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London. (ANI)

