England host Australia in the first T20I of a three-match series on September 04, 2020 (Friday). England vs Australia match first T20I clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton, which will also be home for the other two T20I matches. Australia are the World No 1 ranked T20I side while England are not far behind in second place. Eoin Morgan’s side were held to 1-1 draw by Pakistan in the recently concluded T20I series while Australia will be playing their first T20I match since February. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for tips and suggestions to pick the best bowler, batsmen and all-rounders for the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I match should scroll down for all information. England vs Australia Series 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of ENG vs AUS T20I and ODI Series.

Australia will be making their first international appearance since March 13. They beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the opening ODI before COVIID-19 pandemic forced suspension of all cricket activities. Aaron Finch-led Australia’s T20I series was against South Africa, which they tied 1-1. They have won 10 of their last 11 T20I matches with the only defeat coming against South Africa. England have been on a similar run. They have won four of their last five T20I series. Download England vs Australia 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Jos Buttler (ENG) should be picked as the two wicket-keepers for this fantasy team. Both are expected to play the opening T20I match.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Eoin Morgan (ENG), David Warner (AUS) and Tom Banton (ENG) will be the three batting specialists in this team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS) and Moeen Ali (ENG) will be the two all-rounders.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Chris Jordan (ENG), Pat Cummins (AUS), Adil Rashid (ENG) and Mitchell Starc (AUS) will be the four pacers for this fantasy side.

England batsman and captain Eoin Morgan (ENG) should be picked as the captain for this fantasy team while David Warner (AUS) can be picked as the second-choice captain.

