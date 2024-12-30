Mumbai, December 30: The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia smashed more than a century-old attendance record of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the final day of the fourth Test of the series. Since the opening day on Thursday, people have turned up in numbers to witness the mouth-watering spectacle between the modern-day Test giants. 'Good Leaders Emerge When…' Ravi Ashwin Shares Cryptic Post After India Struggle in Run Chase During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

On the final day of the Test, MCG took to X to announce the attendance record set in 1936/37 when Australia squared off against England had officially been surpassed.

"We've officially surpassed the attendance record set in 1936/37 when Australia faced England -- a Test which spanned six days!" MCG wrote on X.

Cricket Australia on Monday announced that 51,371 people had already come in for the opening session of the final day of the Test. The number continued to swell as the day progressed. The figures meant that the record set by the Boxing Day Test played between Donald Bradman-led Australia and England in January 1937, which was played over six days, was surpassed.

The daily number of fans turning up to watch an enticing affair have been magnificent. According to ESPNcricinfo, the daily tally of people at the MCG was recorded as 87,242, 85,147, 83,073, 43,867 and 51,371 and counting.

According to ESPNcrcinfo, the MCG opened Yarra Park outside the ground for the public on Day 5, which is a rare scenario. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: In Battle of Captains, Pat Cummins Becomes Rohit Sharma’s Prime Nemesis in Tests To Script Unique Record

The fate of the Test currently hangs in balance. India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in a cluster towards the final half of the opening session. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stayed at the crease to ensure India remained unscathed before heading into the third and final session of the day.

The 88-run partnership finally came to an end when Pant tried to go big but saw Mitchell Marsh taking another phenomenal catch to send him back to the dressing room. Ravindra Jadeja stayed for a couple of deliveries but couldn't make much of an impact during his stay. Australia need five wickets to go ahead in the series.

