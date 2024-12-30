Ravi Ashwin had fans on social media talking after he made a cryptic post on leadership. The timing of the post coincided with Day 5 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 when India were in pursuit of a 340-run target and had lost three quick wickets in pursuit of the same. The all-rounder, who retired after the Brisbane Test in BGT 2024-25 ended in a draw, shared this tweet when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant were attempting to revive India's innings. Taking to 'X', Ashwin wrote, "Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap." A section of fans felt that this post was for Rohit Sharma, and shared their reactions accordingly. However, Ashwin quoted this post and wrote that it wasn't for anyone who has fan clubs. 'I Believe in Myself, That's Why I'm Here' Yashasvi Jaiswal's Response to Mitchell Starc Caught On Stump Mic As They Engage in Banter Over Switching Bails During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin's Cryptic Post

Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap 💯💯 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2024

'Talking About Rohit'

Talking about Rohit😂 — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) December 30, 2024

'No Rohit Shara Harmed!'

No Rohit Sharma harmed in this Tweet! — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) December 30, 2024

Fan Feels Ashwin Trolled Rohit Sharma

Ab to Ashwin ne bhi Rohit Sharma ko troll kar diya 🤣🤣 — Sanno (@sh_scribe) December 30, 2024

Another Fan Feels This Was for Rohit Sharma

Nailed..! Rohit Sharma taking next flight to Ash’s home! — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) December 30, 2024

Ashwin's Clarification of His 'Good Leaders Emerge...' Post

This tweet isn’t for people who own fan clubs😂😂 https://t.co/HthA1yiuWM — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)