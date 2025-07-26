Sunningdale (UK), Jul 26 (PTI) The Indian golfing trio of Arjun Atwal, Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa created history with all three making the cut at the ISPS Handa Senior Open, the final Major for the Seniors (Over 50 years) here.

This is the first time ever that three Indians have made the cut in a Major, be it the regular Majors or for Seniors or women.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah to Retire From Test Cricket? Mohammad Kaif Makes Shocking Claim After Indian Pacer’s Underwhelming Show in IND vs ENG Manchester Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Atwal, who has played only one other event this year, the US Senior Open, where he made the cut, has rounds of 67-72 at the Par-70 course and is T-36 after being in Top-10 at one stage.

Jeev with 71-69 was T-49 and Randhawa holed a tense 15-footer on the 18th to make the cut, with rounds of 70-71 as the cut fell at 1-over.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch India Champions vs Australia Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

"To play alongside some of the golfing legends like Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer or Asian superstar KJ Choi is a privilege. For three of us with Jeev and Arjun also there, it is amazing that we are still around and playing together, now at the Senior level," said Randhawa, whose son, Zorawar, also a golfer, is on the bag this week.

"I needed to show the young man that we can still play,” added Randhawa with a laugh after his big putt on the 18th to make the cut.

Interestingly, Jeev's son, Harjai, is also here but watching his Dad, while Atwal's son plays a high level of basketball in the US. Jeev, a member at Sunningdale, also has his family here with him.

Meanwhile, Harrington will bid to become the fifth player in history to win both The Open and ISPS HANDA Senior Open as he takes a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

The Irishman, who won and then successfully defended the Claret Jug in 2007 and 2008, carded a five under round of 65 on the famed Old Course at Sunningdale as he reached eight under par after the first two days.

Already a Senior Major winner this year after his U.S. Senior Open last month, Harrington leads by one stroke over defending champion Choi of South Korea, who hopes to become the first player to successfully defend a Senior Open title since Christy O'Connor Jnr in 2000.

Choi carded six birdies in his round of 67 and the 55-year-old did hold the lead at one point on nine under par after a birdie at the 14th, but two dropped shots on 16 and 17 saw him slip back into a share of second alongside 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn (70-63).

Major Champions Ernie Els and Justin Leonard, also aiming to write their names in the history books as winners of both The Open and Senior Open, sit in a share of fourth place on six under par.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)