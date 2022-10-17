Florence, Oct 17 (AP) Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent's serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final.

The Canadian secured his second ATP tour title. Wolf was playing in his first ATP final.

“I had a good start first game and then a bit of a tight first service game,” Auger-Aliassime said. “But then after I felt like I was playing really good tennis, serving unbelievable.”

Auger-Aliassime only dropped one set all week at the indoor, hard-court tournament.

“There's no magic. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” he said. “I was the favorite in all of my matches on paper. It's never an easy position, so to come out and win my four matches with confidence and conviction, it's really good for my confidence.”

The win will boost Auger-Aliassime's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals, which will be played in Turin next month.

Florence was hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994. (AP)

