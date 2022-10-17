India are set to take their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 up by another notch when they face defending champions and hosts Australia in their first warm-up match. The Men in Blue, prior to this, have competed in two friendly matches with the Western Australia XI side, winning one and losing another. Although the loss, by 36 runs was a jolt, India wouldn’t look too much into the defeat and be happy that they would have time to work on some of the areas before they start their campaign against archrivals Pakistan on October 23. Rohit Sharma and his team would have a tough challenge in front of them in the form of Australia, who would have the home advantage. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Namibia After Their Win Over Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup 2022, Skipper Gerhard Erasmus Responds (See Tweets)

Aaron Finch and co have not been in the best of form lately, with the first having lost to India in a bilateral T20I series last month before going down to England at home. Batting has been an area that they would like to work on and perfect before they start their campaign against New Zealand in a repeat of last year's final, on October 22. This warm-up game could help them to get things going for them and give them momentum, ahead of their title defense, with this year’s competition proving to be much more exciting and competitive.

When is India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The warm-up game between India and Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday). The match has a start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this match on TV. Fans in India can watch this match live on the Star Sports 1 channel.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star Network, would be providing live streaming of this match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

