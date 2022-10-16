Florence, Oct 16 (AP) Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.

Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament on Saturday.

“We started the match really good, at a very high level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, I'm going to need to play my best tennis in order to win.'

“That's what I did tonight, I played very complete tennis.”

Earlier, Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final.

“I haven't been in a final before. I'm just going to keep working on the things I've been working on and not worry about the result,” Wolf said.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994. AP

