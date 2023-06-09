London, Jun 9 (PTI) Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final here on Friday.

At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 'Cheteshwar Pujara Will Be Disappointed With the Mode of His Dismissal', Says Ravi Shastri.

Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval.

However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs.

Also Read | India vs Mongolia Live Streaming Online With Timing in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs MON Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match on TV in India.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

Brief scores:

Australia: 469 and 123/4 in 44 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 2/15).

India 1st innings: 296 all out in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51, Ravindra Jadeja 48; Pat Cummins 3/83).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)