Sydney, Nov 29 (PTI) Electing to bat, Australia posted a formidable 389/4 in the second ODI against India here on Sunday.

Top batsman Steve Smith struck his second successive hundred of the series for the home side.

Australia lead the three-match rubber 1-0 after clinching a 66-run triumph in the opener.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 389/4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, Aaron Finch 60, Marnus Labuschagne 70, Glenn Maxwelll 63 not out, Hardik Pandya 1/24, Mohammed Shami 1/73). PTI

