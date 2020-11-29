Steve Smith played yet another blistering against India in the second ODI and smashed his second consecutive century. He went to the milestone off mere 62 deliveries as the Men in Yellow are again cruising towards a mammoth total. Coming to bat at number three, the dasher went after the bowlers from the outset as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah looked utterly clueless. Be it pace or spin; Smith didn’t look in any sort of trouble as the ball was flying over the park. This was Smith’s fifth ODI century against India and 11th over. His innings eventually ended at the score of 104 with Hardik Pandya getting the better of him. However, the damage was done by the time he was dismissed. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

A few days back in the first ODI, Smith was in similar form as he brought up a 100 off mere 58 deliveries. That sort of knock seemed to be once in a blue moon as Smith wasn’t in best of forms for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In 14 games, he could only score 311 runs with an average of just over 25. However, he went back to his prime in national colours.

100 For Smith!!

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss in Sydney and elected to bat first. Australian openers continued their good form as they gave their side another stellar start. Both dashers scored half-centuries, aggregating 142 runs for the first wicket. The baton was passed onto Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who brilliantly carry forwarded the momentum. As a result, the Aussies are on the verge of posting another mammoth total.

