Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Australia reached 158 for 2 in their second innings at tea on the fifth and final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India here on Monday.

Steve Smith (0) was giving company to Marnus Labuschagne (56) during the break with Australia leading by 67 runs.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) was the first batter to be dismissed in the morning session after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss.

Travis Head (90) then missed out on a hundred after being cleaned up by Axar Patel.

On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 480 and 158 for 2 in 64 overs (Travis Head 90, Marnus Labuschagne 56; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/24, Axar Patel 1/31).

India: 571 all out.

