Sydney, Jan 10 (PTI) Australia were 182 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test against India, extending their overall lead to 276 runs here on Sunday.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green were batting on 58 and 20 respectively after debutant pacer Navdep Saini picked up two wickets in the first session.

Brief scores:

Australia: 338 and 182/4 in 64 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 73, Steve Smith batting 58; Navdeep Saini 2/47). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)