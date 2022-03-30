Melbourne, Mar 30 (AP) Crowds gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday as Australians said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Also Read | Shane Watson Recounts Memories with Shane Warne.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

A state memorial service was held on Wednesday. (AP)

Also Read | Women’s World Cup 2022: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes lead Australia into final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)