Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) A half-century from Marnus Labuschagne and useful contributions from the middle-order helped five-time champions Australia post 286 against Ashes-rivals England in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Labuschagne scored a composed 83-ball 71, while Green (47), Steven Smith (44) and Marcus Stoinis (35) were the other notable contributors as Pat Cummins' side failed to cross the 300-run mark after being invited to bat.

Chris Woakes (4/54), Adil Rashid (2/38) and Mark Wood (2/70) were the most successful England bowlers.

Australia are on a four-match winning streak and placed third on the table with eight points, while England are 10th with just one win.

For Australia, Stoinis and Green came in for the injured Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, who has returned home for personal reasons.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 286 in 49.3 overs (Steve Smith 44, Marnus Labuschagne 71, Cameron Green 47, Marcus Stoinis 35; Chris Woakes 4/54, Adil Rashid 2/38, Mark Wood 2/70).

