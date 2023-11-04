Newcastle United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Arsenal has a tough away trip to St James Park to take on Newcastle United, who are flying high at the moment with the 0-3 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies are unbeaten in the last five matches in the league which includes three wins. They have not done well against teams above them in the standings this term and this is what will need to change against Arsenal. The Gunners are in the title hunt alongside Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek and Mikel Arteta will want a strong response from his squad. Newcastle United versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. West Ham 3-1 Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus on Target As Gunners Suffer Elimination (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Callum Wilson will lead the line for the home team and he will have Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron on the wings. Bruno Guimaraes will be the holding midfielder allowing the likes of Joelinton and Sean Longstaff to venture forward and join the attack with each opportunity possible. Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles make up a strong center-back pairing.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are out for a few weeks for Arsenal while Emil Smith-Rowe is the latest to join the Arsenal injury list. Eddie Nketiah will be the lone striker and he will need the support of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in terms of chances created in the attacking third. Jorginho has not been his usual best since joining the club barring a few games and the Italian midfielder needs to improve. Manchester United 0–3 Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Defending Champions Knocked Out After Heavy Defeat at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United will host Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, November 4. The PL 2023-24 match will be played at St James Park and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Newcastle United have not conceded in their last three home matches, winning each one of them. Expect them to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory in front of a vociferous crowd.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).