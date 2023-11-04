Al-Nassr will be looking to edge closer to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Khaleej at home. With 25 points from 11 games, Al-Nassr have been brilliant this season and it is only due to their early setback that they find themselves in the second spot. They have four wins in their last five matches and will be full of confidence heading into this game. Al-Khaleej are without a win in their last four games and are in dire need of a victory to move north in the points table. It will not be easy though considering Al-Nassr are on a fifteen-game unbeaten run. Al-Nassr versus Al-Khaleej will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King’s Cup 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Aymeric Laporte is the main man for Al-Nassr in the defence and his ability to pass from the back makes him special. Cristiano Ronaldo did not score for a change in the last match but his striker partner Sadio Mane stepped up when the team needed him the most. Otavio as a playmaker will be tasked with coming up with precision passes and providing a defensive cover when the opponents are trying to counter-attack.

Mansour Hamzi is suspended for the tie for Al-Khaleej while the likes of Omar Al-Oudah and Ibrahim Sehic may not be fit in time for the clash. Lisandro Lopez will team up with Mohammed Al-Khabrani to form the center-back pairing. Mohamed Sherif will line up as the striker and slotting in behind him will be Abulelah Saeed. Cristiano Ronaldo Engages in Angry Exchange With Match Officials, Gestures For Referee To be Replaced During AL-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, November 4. The Al-Nassr vs A-Khaleej match will be played at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. However, the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match live telecast will not be available. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Nassr will score a few goals in this game and should ease through to a victory.

