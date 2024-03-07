Christchurch [New Zealand], March 7 (ANI): Australia have confirmed they will take an unchanged playing eleven into the second and final Test against New Zealand that commences on Friday, while the Kiwis have revealed that uncapped pace bowler Ben Sears will make his Test debut.

The reigning ICC World Test Championship winners Aussies have resisted the urge to change a winning formula and will use the same XI in Christchurch that clinched a commanding 172-run victory over New Zealand in the opening Test in Wellington.

That means number three batter Marnus Labuschagne will remain in the side despite a recent stretch of poor form, while the experienced quartet of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will once again spearhead Australia's bowling attack during the Hagley Oval contest.

While hosts New Zealand did not divulge their final XI for the second Test, skipper Tim Southee did announce that right-arm quick Ben Sears will debut in place of injured pacer Will O'Rourke.

Sears has played 13 T20I for his country and impressed recently with three wickets from two matches against Australia last month, as per ICC.

The last spot in New Zealand's XI looks like it is down to a race between pacer Scott Kuggeleijn and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, with Southee to reveal his decision at the toss on Friday morning.

New Zealand (likely): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ben Sears

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

