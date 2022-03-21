Lahore, Mar 21 (AP) Australia won the toss and elected to bat on Monday in the third and final Test against Pakistan, with the batting-dominated series locked at 0-0.

Pakistan made one change after an epic draw at Karachi last week, when Babar Azam's marathon knock of 196 in more than 10 hours led the hosts to 443-7, falling short by 63 runs.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as Pakistan went with three pacemen and retained the two spinners -- Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Australia kept the same XI which toiled for nearly 172 overs on the last two days, but couldn't force a win at Karachi.

Babar said he would have had batted first had he won the toss, as he expected the wicket to suit spinners on the last two days.

"I would have batted too, but we played very well at Karachi and hope to keep the momentum going," Babar said.

Australia's historic first tour of Pakistan since 1998 has an added significance going into the series decider.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is hosting its first test in 13 years since a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009 that led to a lengthy absence of international cricket in Pakistan.

None of the Pakistan players have played a test match at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Babar made his one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 when Pakistan started its campaign to win back the confidence of foreign teams and the resumption of international cricket.

Azhar Ali is the most senior cricketer in the Pakistan XI, having played 93 tests, but is featuring in his first test in his hometown.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Ahsan Raza, Pakistan. TV Umpire: Asif Yaqoob, Pakistan. Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka. AP

