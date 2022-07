Sydney [Australia], July 12 (ANI): Star spinner of Australia Jess Jonassen will miss the beginning of the T20I tri-series in Ireland after testing positive for COVID-19.

The spinner is isolating at home in Brisbane and will miss the first two matches of the four-game tri-series. The Queenslander will now fly to Northern Ireland next Monday to connect with the rest of the touring party.

Tasmania all-rounder Heather Graham has been called into the squad as the replacement of Jonassen.

The T20 tri-series, which contains two matches apiece against Ireland and Pakistan and starts on July 16, will serve as preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where Australia will begin their bid for a gold medal against India on July 29.

The Australian squad arrived in Belfast on Tuesday, and have several days to prepare for their opening T20 against Pakistan on Saturday.

Australia's Tour of the UK, 2022:

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Amanda-Jade Wellington. (ANI)

