Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Axar Patel hit a career-best 84 to stretch India's first innings lead to a massive 223 as they were bowled out for 400 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against Australia here on Friday.

The left-hander, who was overnight 52, looked calm and in control to give India a solid batting depth at No 9 in his career-best that came off 174 balls (10x4s, 1x6).

Pat Cummins (2/78) cleaned him up at the stroke of lunch.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made 70. Mohammed Shami also contributed with a 47-ball 37.

Debutant Tod Murphy returned impressive figures of 47-12-124-7.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs. India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124).

