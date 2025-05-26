Karachi, May 26 (PTI) Azhar Mahmood has been dropped from Pakistan's support staff for the home series against Bangladesh.

Azhar, who has been part of the support staff for the last five years in different capacities, has not been retained for the three-match T20 series.

Australian player Ashley Noffke has been named as the bowling coach to assist new white ball head coach Mike Hesson while a former first class local player, Hanif Malik, has been named as batting coach.

Hesson was appointed the white ball head coach earlier this month on a two-year contract.

The PCB has also invited applications for the batting, bowling and fielding coaches positions besides strength and conditioning coach.

June 5 is the deadline for candidates to apply and a reliable source said that the support staff management announced for the Bangladesh series was on an interim basis.

He said that Azhar Mahmood was under consideration for the position of red ball head coach.

The PCB since 2023 has changed its head coach and coaches frequently with foreigners Grant Bradburn, MickeyArthur, Simon Helmet, Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie and locals Muhammad Hafeez and Aaqib Javed all remaining head coaches or high performance coaches for a few months before being sacked or stepping down.

