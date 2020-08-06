Manchester [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Babar Azam's half-century helped Pakistan end day one of the first Test against England in a decent position here on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a slow start as openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood played cautiously. Continuing with their slow-paced innings, both scored just 36 runs after the completion of 15 overs.

Also Read | Danish Kaneria, Ex-Pakistan Cricketer, Tweets Picture of Ram Temple Digital Billboard in New York's Times Square, Deletes It Later.

Jofra Archer handed England with their first breakthrough as he bowled Ali, who played a knock of 16 runs. Azhar Ali then took the field but failed to impress as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck. Azhar was given LBW off Chris Woakes delivery.

Babar Azam was the next batsman to join Masood. The duo played brilliantly, smashing regular boundaries and kept the scoreboard running. However, rain caused a delay when the match was in the 42nd over.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Babar Azam Fifty, Rain Dominate Opening Day's Play.

The match resumed after a hiatus and Pakistan's on-field batsmen continued with their amazing form until the end of day's play. Azam is playing at 69 while Masood is just four runs away from his half-century.

Pakistan will resume their first innings from 139/2 on day two. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)