Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Hasan Badami and Samay Wadhawan won their respective matches by an identical 4-2 margin in a qualifying draw second round match of the All India Snooker Open here on Thursday.

Badami started in rousing fashion piecing together a perfect break of 92 in the opening frame against Briju Kanani, who fought well, but was unable to match the superior play of his opponent.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Supercopa de Espana Semifinal Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

The lanky Badami went on to wrap up the contest registering a 92-1, 2-61, 64-9, 60-16, 34-61 and 68-6 victory.

Meanwhile, Wadhawan was his cool composed self and warded off a spirited challenge from Rohan Sakalkar and snatched a well-deserved 73-37, 61-45, 20-54, 49-18, 56-68 and 64-26 victory to join Badami in the main draw.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Sports Ministry Approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s Training in Australia for.

Results – Round 2: Shrinu K. bt Dhawal Karia 4-3 (55-47, 45-65, 29-59, 33-55, 76-31, 58(56)-3, 71-7); Hasan Badami bt Briju Kanani 4-2 (92-1, 2-61, 64-9, 60-16, 34-61, 68-6); Samay Wadhawan bt Rohan Sakalkar 4-2 (73-37, 61-45, 20-54, 49-18, 56-68, 64-26); Rovin D'Souza bt Shwetab Dixit 4-0 (66-40, 63-12, 77-20, 77-35); Aashit Pandya bt Samarth Vernekar 4-1 (55-2, 1-72(59), 68-37, 75-16, 57-11); Manav Panchal bt Nikhil Bhansali 4-1 (48-14, 55-22, 51-70, 66-55, 76-73); Nitish Tyagi bt Saifuddin Khan 4-2 (54-30, 44-64, 54-14, 31-58, 63-30, 64-17); Hritik Jain bt Deven Patel 4-2 (38-63, 89-33, 84-24, 40-60, 57-28, 59-28); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Md. Shoaib Khan 4-1 (61-58, 38-70(56), 89-17, 73-2, 56-25).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)