Barcelona will clash with Osasuna in the second semi-final of the SuperCopa de Espana with Real Madrid waiting for the winners in the finals of the competition. The Catalans have not been in the best of forms in the league as they trail leaders Real Madrid by seven points. They have however picked up some much-needed momentum in recent times, winning four out of their last five La Liga matches. They managed to lift this trophy last year and will do everything in their capacity to retain it. Opponents Osasuna finished as the runners-up in the Copa Del Rey last term and hence will feature in the semis. Barcelona versus Osasuna will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. Supercopa De Espana 2023–24: Real Madrid Beats Atletico Madrid 5–3 in Extra Time Thriller To Reach Spanish Super Cup Final.

Joao Cancelo and Pedri are part of the squad for Barcelona but it will be interesting to see if they will feature as they are not fully fit. Gavi is a long-term absentee for the defending champions while Marcos Alonso and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are also few weeks away from return. Robert Lewandowski should lead the attack with Ferran Torres and Raphinha on the wings. Frenkie de Jong is the key player in midfield for the team and he will be the one at the heart of all their attacks.

Jon Moncayola and Aimar Oroz will return to the Osasuna midfield while there will be starts for Moi Gomez, Ante Budimir and Arnaiz. Sergio Herrera in goal will have to be at his very best to give his side a chance to make it through to the finals. Alejandro Catena is known for his ability to play out from the back and it will be important against a team like Barcelona.

When Is Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 Semifinal? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to face Osasuna in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 on Friday, January 12. The Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be played at the King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Semifinal on TV?

Unfortunately, the semifinal clash between Barcelona vs Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 will not be telecast in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets. Scroll down to get live streaming details.

How To Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Live Streaming Online?

Although fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match on TV, they can catch the Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 action on the FanCode app and website. They can also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. It will be a match of few chances with Barcelona expected to secure a narrow 1-0 win.

