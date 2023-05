New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals, winning the men's singles and men's doubles titles in SL3 and SL3-SL4 class respectively at the Bahrain Para-Badminton International in Manama on Tuesday.

Pramod defeated fellow Indian Nitesh Kumar 21-16 21-17 to secure gold in the SL3 singles category. He also combined with Sukant Kadam to clinch the top prize in men's doubles, beating compatriot Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 22-24 21-9 21-14 in the finals.

Pramod and Manishaa Ramdass also secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) category.

"I am happy with my performance in the tournament. I was playing well and was implementing everything I had trained and planned. In the doubles Nitesh and Tarun pushed us and I am happy the way we responded and finished the match," Pramod said in a release.

In other results, India's Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver in women's singles SU5, while Krishna Nagar also won silver in men's singles SH6.

Suhas Yathiraj went down fighting in the SL4 finals to sign off with a silver medal.

In the men's doubles, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar secured silver and the women's doubles pair of Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan bagged silver in SL3- SU5 class.

In the D SH6 category, Rachana Patel and Nithya Sre claimed the silver medal.

